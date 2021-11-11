Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine being administered across western Massachusetts

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – About 510,000 children in Massachusetts are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, and already 15,000 have gotten the first dose.

The infrastructure is in place this time around. State health officials say because of the easy access to the vaccine, children will be vaccinated much quicker than adults initially were. Pediatricians offices, family practices, community health centers, and retail pharmacies are all offering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday was the first day the pharmacy at Big Y in Wilbraham began offering the pediatric dose, and they are already seeing appointments start to fill up.

Chris Krupa a Pharmacist at Big Y told 22News, “The last family, we had four kids, so all four of them got vaccinated. We are definitely getting in those numbers because we carry all three vaccines, we are getting our adult population in as well.”

Many vaccination sites are seeing an uptick in people getting vaccinated, which health officials say is a good thing, especially as the holidays are coming up.

“I think for a lot of people, it’s mainly travel… seeing family, things like that. I think as people are getting more comfortable with the vaccine, knowing the side effects,” added Krupa.

State health officials say the pediatric dose is much lower than the regular dose we as adults get, which has shown to lessen the side effects of fever, body aches, and chills.

A state-backed initiative is bringing pediatric vaccines to the Springfield Museums this weekend. It’s free and no appointment is needed.