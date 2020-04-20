Closings and Delays
Pending $450B aid package will help small businesses, hospitals, COVID-19 testing in the state

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up $450 billion.

The money would help boost a small business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. On Sunday, President Trump said lawmakers were getting close to a deal and that a decision would be announced Monday.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was hopeful of. deal that could pass congress quickly and get the small business administration program back up mid-week.

The house announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a recorded vote on the pending package.

