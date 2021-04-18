People 16 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and now vaccine eligibility is expanding to more people in the state.

Individuals 16 and older can now register for an appointment here in Massachusetts, coinciding with President Joe Biden’s goal to have all states expand vaccine eligibility to everyone by April 19.

According to the state, this will be the largest group of people eligible for the vaccine.

“That’s an additional 1.7 million people. This is a significant milestone in our mission to vaccinate all eligible residents and bring this pandemic to a close,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

Although the Commonwealth is receiving an increased supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, state officials are still urging residents to remain patient because confirming an appointment could take weeks. Especially since previously eligible groups are still waiting for their appointments.

“I would take the vaccine but not yet, just still monitoring it. I am still a little skeptical and I’m not going to take it yet,” Benedict Jallah from Springfield told 22News.

Massachusetts residents can pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site on the state’s website. People can also book an appointment over the phone by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.