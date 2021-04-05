People 55 and older, with one health condition eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(WWLP) – Massachusetts is one step closer to everyone being able to get a vaccine with the next phase of eligibility beginning Monday morning.
Everyone ages 55 and up and people with one health condition that puts them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Those include conditions like asthma, cancer, and heart disease.
Individuals with one of the following conditions are eligible on Monday, April 5th:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
- Substance use disorders
Newly eligible people should use the state’s scheduling website to get an appointment at a mass vaccination site – or you can schedule one through the federal pharmacy program at select CVS and Walgreens.
All individuals ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday April 19.