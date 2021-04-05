People 55 and older, with one health condition eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(WWLP) – Massachusetts is one step closer to everyone being able to get a vaccine with the next phase of eligibility beginning Monday morning.

Everyone ages 55 and up and people with one health condition that puts them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Those include conditions like asthma, cancer, and heart disease.

Individuals with one of the following conditions are eligible on Monday, April 5th:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

Newly eligible people should use the state’s scheduling website to get an appointment at a mass vaccination site – or you can schedule one through the federal pharmacy program at select CVS and Walgreens.

All individuals ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday April 19.