People 55 and older, with one health condition eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(WWLP) – Massachusetts is one step closer to everyone being able to get a vaccine with the next phase of eligibility beginning Monday morning.

Everyone ages 55 and up and people with one health condition that puts them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Those include conditions like asthma, cancer, and heart disease.

Individuals with one of the following conditions are eligible on Monday, April 5th:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
  • Dementia or other neurological conditions
  • Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
  • HIV infection
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
  • Liver disease
  • Overweight and obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
  • Smoking, current or former
  • Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
  • Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
  • Substance use disorders

Newly eligible people should use the state’s scheduling website to get an appointment at a mass vaccination site – or you can schedule one through the federal pharmacy program at select CVS and Walgreens.

All individuals ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday April 19.

