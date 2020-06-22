1  of  2
Personal care businesses reopening as part of second step in phase 2

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Close contact businesses got the all-clear to reopen Monday, as part of Massachusetts phased reopening process.

Nail salons, massage therapy, tanning salons, skincare services, and tattoo parlors are now allowed to resume operations.

Governor Baker’s announcement Friday gave business owners less than 72 hours to prepare and some still aren’t ready to reopen, like Bang Bang Body Arts in Northampton.

Along with renovating the inside of the shop, there are other reasons why the tattoo parlor on Armory Street is not ready to open yet.

“We wanted to give a couple more weeks to really watch if there were another spike of cases in Massachusetts, There are also childcare issues for some of the artists. There were a number of factors that went into waiting another couple of weeks,” Owner Tiffany Matrone said.

Matrone hopes to reopen by July 8. As close-contact businesses reopen, face coverings are required for workers and customers and work stations must be spaced at least six feet apart.

