Personal protective equipment donated to Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center in Springfield is facing shortages in medical supplies that are critical in keeping health workers safe as they treat the increasing number of patients being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Dr K. Francis Lee, the Medical Director of the Advanced Vein Care Center in Springfield made a very generous donation to Baystate.

“We’ve donated yesterday, a thousand face masks, 800 sterile gloves, and some surgical gowns and goggles,” Dr. Lee explained. “Those are the four components of personal protective equipment and then some pads and about a thousand sheets of sanitizer wipes.”

Dr. Lee says he has been in touch with other medical practices that are planning to donate and he is encouraging any that can to please help out.

While his practice is closed for all elective procedures, Dr. Lee says they are still available for urgent care and are also able to provide telehealth services remotely.

