Peter Pan Bus offers mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines are offering a mobile test and vaccination clinic for COVID-19.

According to a news release from Peter Pan Bus, the buses are equipped with new refrigeration units to store the COVID-19 vaccine. Although the vaccines or health care staff is not included, local leaders in the Northeast can book a Peter Pan Bus to offer testing and vaccines in their community.

All buses are ADA accessible and include a state of the art product that kills germs, bacteria and viruses as well as fresh air circulating throughout the bus.

To book a Peter Pan Bus Lines mobile testing and vaccination station contact Mike Orsene 1-800-243-9560 x1124 or via email morsene@peterpanbus.com.