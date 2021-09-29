Pfizer vaccine may be available in November for children between ages 5-11

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP)- With flu season and colder temperatures just around the corner the Pfizer vaccine may be available in November for children between the ages of five to eleven, according to the Associated Press.

Colder temperatures in fall and winter increase the chances of people getting sick because more people do activities indoors where there’s less air circulation. “Winter is the season of spread. we are now indoors. we’re we’re sort of huddled together to stay warm but as we get closer together indoors there’s more likely spread of many illnesses but especially covid-19,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, Baystate Health chief Pediatrics.

Pfizer is now likely to receive emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 shot in children five to eleven in November after they submitted their Phase Three research to the FDA on the effectiveness of their COVID vaccine. The FDA approval process typically takes at least four to six weeks, according to O’Reilly.

This means depending on how quickly the US regulators act, we could see the vaccine for children in November. Yet, many parents of elementary aged children are waiting on decisions from public health officials. Especially since children are fully back in school for this winter season and we’re seeing more COVID cases in younger children.

“The FDA will go through this data in detail to be sure that if our kids are going to get the vaccine that they will be safe and the vaccine will be effective.” Dr. John O’Reilly, Baystate Health chief Pediatrics

Pfizer previously announced that they would file an application for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. Once they file, advisory committees will discuss whether or not to approve it.