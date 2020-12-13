Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on the way to UPS, FedEx distribution sites

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine hopes to be the beginning of the end of this pandemic, which has killed over 1.6 million people worldwide in just nine months.



“The vaccine is a huge first step in getting there and as long as science and medicine and the doctors we trust tell us that it’s safe, then I’m wholeheartedly on board,” Longmeadow’s Kyle Busacker said.



“It’s nice to hear that we are hearing good news about the pandemic coming to an end on Hanukkah,” Lavy Kosofsky of Longmeadow said. “We of course have our eyes on the future and that things will come to an end pretty soon.”



The mass distribution of the vaccine began Sunday, as Pfizer workers packed vaccines into boxes at their largest plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They’ll be delivered on planes to UPS and FedEx distribution sites all across the country.



Planes carrying the first shipments of the vaccine will be coming into the UPS hub at Bradley International Airport. There are expected to be military and police-led escorts for the deliveries that will begin as early as Monday.



Massachusetts hospitals and long-term care facilities are slated to receive the first shipments of the vaccines. Mercy and Baystate Medical Center plan to begin vaccinations this week for select workers who have the most exposure to the virus since there is a limited number of doses being distributed.

Massachusetts is getting 60,000 doses in the first week, so that’s only 30,000 vaccinations since each vaccine requires two doses that are administered a month apart. 300,000 doses are expected to be delivered to the state by the end of December.