Photo Gallery: Easter Sunday celebrations across western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Marcy – East Longmeadow, MA

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, many people are still finding ways to celebrate Easter Sunday!

Take a look at photos 22News viewers sent to our newsroom:

We’d love to share your photos too! Email ReportIt@wwlp.com. Happy Easter!

Photo Credits:

  • Photo Courtesy: Marcy – East Longmeadow, MA
  • Photo Courtesy: Lisa – West Springfield (Her dog is praying for everyone to have a great day)
  • Photo Courtesy: Angela – Chicopee
  • Photo Courtesy: Glenn – South Deerfield

