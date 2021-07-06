Physicians still recommending masks for fully vaccinated people in certain situations

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The OVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against all the known coronavirus variants, including the highly transmissible Delta variant. Some communities and physicians are urging a return to masking.

More than 156 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, but health organizations are recommending them to wear a mask, depending on where you are.

Despite a slowdown in the rate of vaccinations and the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., there is no indication the CDC will once again recommend masks for fully vaccinated individuals for the country as a whole. However, health experts do recommend wearing a mask, even if you’re vaccinated depending on where you are and who you’re with.

Megan Gallagher, an infectious disease physician at Baystate Health told 22News, “If you’re going to be in really close contact with a bunch of people you don’t know and you don’t know their vaccine status, and you don’t have a good way to social distance or be outside. Then it would be a good idea to wear a mask in those settings.”

No vaccine stops all transmission of a virus. It is possible that fully vaccinated people can become infected with COVID-19. A recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant in Israel included many who had been fully vaccinated. Those are called breakthrough infections, and they are typically mild.