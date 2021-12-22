Pioneer Valley Project, BHN host vaccine clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Project hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield Wednesday.

The organization is a local social justice group that operates out of the city, they teamed up with Behavioral Health Network to offer people protection from the virus as we head into the holidays.

“Last Christmas we were not with our family like we normally are, a whole bunch of us gathered together,” said Michele Hyde, assistant program director at Vaccine Equity Clinic. She told 22News, “Right now, the numbers are going up and if we want to be safe and keep everyone safe around us, in the community and the school system, we need to get vaccinated.”

If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, you can find a location on the state’s VaxFinder website.