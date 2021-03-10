Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club to reopen programs on the Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club is set to reopen programs on March 28 after the coronavirus pandemic limited its operations last spring.

The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) is a non-profit organization in Springfield that offers hosts various dragon boating and rowing programs along the Connecticut River. A fund drive was launched to develop resources needed to reopen under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. The campaign raised $35,000 from individual donors and corporate matching gifts.

According to Executive Director Ben Quick, “We are back in action, excited to welcome beginners interested in dragon boating, rowing, and kayaking; and happy to see familiar faces coming back to the boathouse. The fall and winter fundraiser buoyed our spirits as well as our bank account,” said Quick. “Many companies matched their employees’ personal donations. Thanks to this generosity, we are prepared to re-open.”

PVRC leadership spent the winter reviewing operations while the club was shut down. The result is a flexible structure with more work done by volunteers, allowing coaches to focus on professional programming, and the Executive Director to focus on marketing and fundraising. Staff, including the Executive Director and Head Coach, now work reduced hours, and volunteers are learning vital functions to ensure continued operations. “The boathouse is a project-rich environment. With so many moving parts, programs, and events, there is always much to do. I’m thrilled to see volunteers raising their hands to help,” said Quick.

On March 28, varsity youth rowers will return, and other programs will begin on April 5. Kayak Rentals will resume May 29. “Rowing, dragon boating, and kayaking reward participants with fresh air, beautiful river views, exercise, and now, with some restrictions relaxing, the chance to enjoy all this with boatmates,” adds Quick. “Because our sports take place on the river, the main factor we use to make decisions is safety. We will continue to observe public safety guidelines to provide a safe, fun experience at the riverfront.”

PVRC also received a “PPP” loan in the Small Business Administration’s second round of funding.