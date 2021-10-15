Pittsfield Health Department warns of COVID-19 cluster at Fenn Street post office

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield Health Department is reporting that the city’s Contact Tracing Team and Health Department has been notified of four lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees working at the U.S. Post Office at 212 Fenn Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Pittsfield, the exposure dates are Sept. 28, 2021 to the present.

The city says that the USPS has not been cooperating with the city in their effort to identify and notify people who have had close contact with the cases and is compelled to release the information to the public directly.

The risk of exposure from individuals present at the post office on these dates is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community. However, it is important to be aware that the USPS location 212 Fenn St. is not providing requested information to the city’s contact tracing team. The lack of cooperation and information poses a risk to the community. Collaboration between workplaces and the city’s contact tracing team is crucial in slowing transmission. City of Pittsfield Health Department

The city has been working with with the Massachusetts Department of Health (MassDPH). The Health Department and contact tracing team will continue to seek cooperation from the post office, and recommends customers that visit the Fenn Street facility to use all CDC sanctioned COVID-19 protocols to reduce risk of infection. For more information or questions, please contact the Pittsfield Health Department at 413-499-9411.