Pittsfield not hosting Halloween parade, issues guidance for safely celebrating

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield will not be hosting its annual Halloween parade in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and is strongly encouraging residents to not trick or treat and to participate in safe low-risk activities instead.

According to a news release sent to 22News, trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity by the CDC but if residents decide to partake the City of Pittsfield is recommending that residents follow certain safety protocols:

Wash your hands before packaging single, grab-and-go candy packages Set up candy stations in a manner that makes grab-and-go easy, quick, and limits

interactions with non-household members Do not use communal candy bowls and baskets Trick-or-Treat with members of your household only Please stay in your neighborhood Keep moving. Do not congregate on streets, sidewalks, or driveways Wear a COVID-19 compliant face mask; be creative – decorate your COVID-19 compliant

mask in a Halloween theme. A Halloween costume mask is NOT COVID-19 protective and is not a substitute for a

cloth mask over the nose and mouth Adults and children should NOT wear a COVID-19 mask and a Halloween costume mask

together. Please do not allow your child to bring Halloween candy to school

Trick or treating will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

“The gains we have made as a community are a reflection of our consistent and shared commitment to keep ourselves and those around us safe. For this reason, we are strongly urging residents not to participate in trick-or-treating. Despite the risks, we understand that there will be residents and families who choose to participate in trick-or-treating,” Mayor Linda Tyer said. “For those who wish to carry on with this Halloween tradition, we are recommending a number of safety measures to minimize the risk to both themselves and to those around them.”

The CDC considers the following activities high risk for Halloween:

Door to door trick or treating

Trunk-or treat events which include the distribution of candy from cars in parking lots

Indoor costume parties which may attract large crowds

Indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together

Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in your household

Traveling to fall festivals outside of the community, which may be located in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

For more information visit the Parks and Recreation page on the city’s website.