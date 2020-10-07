Pittsfield not hosting Halloween parade, issues guidance for safely celebrating

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield will not be hosting its annual Halloween parade in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and is strongly encouraging residents to not trick or treat and to participate in safe low-risk activities instead.
According to a news release sent to 22News, trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity by the CDC but if residents decide to partake the City of Pittsfield is recommending that residents follow certain safety protocols:
- Wash your hands before packaging single, grab-and-go candy packages
- Set up candy stations in a manner that makes grab-and-go easy, quick, and limits
interactions with non-household members
- Do not use communal candy bowls and baskets
- Trick-or-Treat with members of your household only
- Please stay in your neighborhood
- Keep moving. Do not congregate on streets, sidewalks, or driveways
- Wear a COVID-19 compliant face mask; be creative – decorate your COVID-19 compliant
mask in a Halloween theme.
- A Halloween costume mask is NOT COVID-19 protective and is not a substitute for a
cloth mask over the nose and mouth
- Adults and children should NOT wear a COVID-19 mask and a Halloween costume mask
together.
- Please do not allow your child to bring Halloween candy to school
Trick or treating will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
“The gains we have made as a community are a reflection of our consistent and shared commitment to keep ourselves and those around us safe. For this reason, we are strongly urging residents not to participate in trick-or-treating. Despite the risks, we understand that there will be residents and families who choose to participate in trick-or-treating,” Mayor Linda Tyer said. “For those who wish to carry on with this Halloween tradition, we are recommending a number of safety measures to minimize the risk to both themselves and to those around them.”
The CDC considers the following activities high risk for Halloween:
- Door to door trick or treating
- Trunk-or treat events which include the distribution of candy from cars in parking lots
- Indoor costume parties which may attract large crowds
- Indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in your household
- Traveling to fall festivals outside of the community, which may be located in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
For more information visit the Parks and Recreation page on the city’s website.