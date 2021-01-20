Pittsfield nursing home has more than 100 COVID-19 cases

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 residents and staff have contracted COVID-19 inside a Pittsfield nursing home.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the Springside Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center has 72 residents and 37 staff positive for the virus.

The National Guard has also been assigned by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to assist.

City of Pittsfield – COVID-19 Community Impact Dashboard

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 792 active cases out of a total of 2,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

