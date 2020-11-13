Pittsfield restaurants prepare for take-out and delivery orders

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Within a two-week period, the city of Pittsfield has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. School officials made the decision on Thursday for Pittsfield Public Schools to go fully remote for three weeks starting Friday, November 13.

Governor Charlie Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory that went into effect on Friday, November 6, for residents in the Commonwealth to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Just under a week of the advisory, the Pittsfield Health Department has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We have experienced a sharp increase in cases with over 100 confirmed COVID cases within the last 14 days, which are primarily associated with group gatherings, indoor dining, and private parties. We felt this is a very important measure to take at this point in order to stop the spread,” says Gina Armstrong, Director of Pittsfield Public Health Department.

Also on Thursday, the Pittsfield Board of Health issued an emergency order suspending table service at city restaurants until further notice. Local eateries will still be allowed to provide take-out and delivery service only. The new restrictions will go into effect on Friday, November 13, and it will go through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local eateries had short notice to adapt to the changes. “We moved the tables earlier this week once we realized it wasn’t safe. We’ve just been waiting for the word on what’s going to happen,” says Shannon Lovallo, Floor Manager at Patrick’s Pub. Luckily, Lavallo and the rest of the staff at Patrick’s Pub were one step ahead and prepped earlier. “We just go with the flow here, we just got too. We don’t have time; we just have to adapt to it if you want to keep the doors open you got to go with it,” says Lavallo.