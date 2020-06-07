Pittsfield Seniors receive virtual graduation ceremony

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pre-recorded speeches by the principal, superintendent, and class president, along with performances by the band and orchestra made for a meaningful ceremony, enjoyed on YouTube and public access TV.

Pittsfield High School principal, Henry Duval, welcomed students and viewers to the virtual graduation ceremony.

“Welcome to the virtual graduation ceremony for the Pittsfield class of 2020. When you look back on your senior year, remember all you have accomplished at PHS and all the lifelong friends you have made,” said Duval. “That is what will define you, and rest assured, PHS will always be your home under the dome. Congratulations Class of 2020.”

Pittsfield seniors will receive their diplomas in person on July 18 in a separate ceremony, if COVID-19 restrictions allow.