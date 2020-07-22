Planning process for reopening schools in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Superintendent of Schools for Orange, Petersham and R.C. Mahar Regional is working with the Board of Health and School Committees to ensure a safe return to school in the fall.

Dr. Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski released school information on the Superintendent’s Facebook page stating that all three school districts will be looking at the school calendar to determine the start date for students to return to school after Labor Day. A vote by the school committees will be in the next several weeks.

The preliminary plans are due by July 31 to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. Final approved plans are due by August 10.

Once the School Committee plans are final, a “Town Hall” for each district will be set up to discuss the reopening information.

Several surveys will be provided to the community for help with the planning process for reopening schools as well as transportation.