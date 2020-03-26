Watch Live
Coronavirus local impact: Baker lifts plastic bag ban, reusable bags banned instead

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To protect the health of those shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Charlie Baker has temporarily banned the use of reusable shopping bags.

The public health order also includes a lift on local bans of plastic bags at grocery stores and pharmacies, to limit the spread of the virus. While the order is in place, stores are also prohibited from charging customers for paper and plastic bags.

“All the bags are taken everywhere so you put your bag from one carriage to another and one supermarket to another, you don’t know what else you’re bringing,” said Aida Cruz of Springfield. “So yeah I’m for it. There’s a lot of things that should’ve been taken action of a long time ago. That’s probably one of them.”

Groceries and pharmacies are considered essential businesses that can remain in operation during the public health crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

