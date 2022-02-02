Polls show many parents reluctant to get children vaccinated against COVID-19

(WWLP) -A new study shows parents remain hesitant when it comes to giving their children the COVID vaccine as Pfizer awaits approval to allow babies as young as 6 months to get vaccinated.

Many parents remain reluctant to vaccinate their children especially those at such a young age. Babies as young as 6 months old could be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. within a few weeks if regulators agree the vaccines are safe and effective for this age group. Pfizer is looking for FDA approval of its two-dose vaccine.

While some parents are looking forward to the extra protection, others remain vaccine hesitant. A new study finds 31% say they’d vaccinate kids under 5 right away. 29% will “wait and see,” while 26% say they will definitely not vaccinate their youngest kids.

“I think parents worry about their little babies and so do pediatricians. Their airways are tiny, they get clogged very easily with the inflammation that happens with COVID-19. Vaccinating them protects them.” John O’Reilly, MD, Pediatrics, Baystate Health

Some parents are concerned about how fast these vaccines are coming out. Dr. John O’Reilly, a pediatrician at Baystate Health, said it’s because of how advanced we’ve become.

“The technology, the MRA technology has been around for decades, we have used it in other settings. That’s why it’s faster because our tax dollars have made it easier to protect our kids.”

The process of getting the vaccine approved with 5 to 11-year-olds last fall took just over four weeks. Doctors are urging parents to talk to their doctors if they have any concerns about the vaccine.