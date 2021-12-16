Pop-up vaccination clinic to be held at Holyoke Mall this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will host a pop-up vaccination site this Saturday in an effort to make vaccines more accessible to the local community.

The Holyoke Mall is partnering with the city’s Board of Health and Behavioral Health Network to host a free vaccine clinic. The clinic will be located on the upper level of the mall across from Billy Beez from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Following the success of the previous Saturday clinic at the Holyoke Mall, we’re happy to return this Saturday, 12/18/21 for another event,” stated Sean Gonsalves, Director of Health for the City of Holyoke. “These clinics are a convenient way to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a booster or a flu shot for yourself or your family while you do your holiday shopping. The vaccine has been approved for individuals aged 5 and up, and is free of charge.”

The site will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as booster shots and flu shots. Scheduling an appointment is not required but is recommended. Masks will be required at the vaccine site.