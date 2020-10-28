Positive COVID-19 case reported at Westfield High School

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A person at Westfield High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Westfield High School Principal Chuck Jendrysik sent out a letter to families on Tuesday stating that a person has tested positive but didn’t specify whether or not it was a student or faculty member.

Jendrysik said staff members and parents of children who were in close contact were notified privately and are in quarantine. The school was also deep cleaned and sanitized Tuesday night with focus on the area that the person came in contact with frequently.

The following statement was sent out to families:

“I am writing to inform you that a person at Westfield High School has tested positive for COVID 19. As always, our first priority as a school is the safety of our students and staff. For confidentiality reasons, we cannot provide information about the person who tested positive. Staff members and parents of children who were in close contact were notified privately and are in quarantine. I want to reassure you that we have been planning for this scenario and have a comprehensive plan in place for the sanitation of the school. This evening, we have deep cleaned and sanitized the school with a focus on the area frequented by the affected person. We will continue to follow protocols and ensure that Westfield High School is a safe learning atmosphere for everyone. Our students and staff have been diligently adhering to safety protocols by wearing masks, washing hands, and physical distancing. We are also grateful to our families who are keeping their students at home when they are feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms. These actions greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission. We are committed to communicating with transparency to our families. Please continue to monitor your child for symptoms and keep them home if they are not feeling well or showing any symptoms of COVID 19. If you have any further questions or health concerns in regard to COVID 19, please contact our district Nurse Supervisor, Jennifer Chapman or jennifer.chapman@schoolsofwestfield.org.”

