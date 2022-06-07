CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) releases the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported every Thursday.

As of Thursday, between May 26th through June 1st there are 6,106 students and 1,941 staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

School Districts in Western Massachusetts with COVID-19 Cases:

Berkshire County

  • Clarksburg: 4 students, 1 staff
  • Florida: 1 student
  • North Adams: 11 students, 1 staff
  • Richmond: 1 student, 1 staff
  • Savoy: 1 student

Franklin County

  • Conway: 4 students
  • Deerfield: 3 students
  • Greenfield: 9 students, 2 staff
  • Shutesbury: 4 students
  • Sunderland: 3 students
  • Whately: 2 students

Hampden County

  • Agawam: 3 students, 2 staff
  • Brimfield: 1 student
  • Chicopee: 48 students, 15 staff
  • East Longmeadow: 18 students, 3 staff
  • Holland: 2 students, 2 staff
  • Holyoke: 30 students, 13 staff
  • Longmeadow: 0
  • Ludlow: 4 students, 1 staff
  • Monson: 0
  • Palmer: 4 students, 1 staff
  • Springfield: 73 students, 55 staff
  • Wales: 1 student
  • West Springfield: 44 students, 15 staff
  • Westfield: 15 students

Hampshire County

  • Amherst: 11 students, 4 staff
  • Belchertown: 56 students, 11 staff
  • Easthampton: 15 students
  • Granby: 8 students, 5 staff
  • Hadley: 4 students
  • Hatfield: 1 student
  • Northampton: 28 students, 3 staff
  • Pelham: 3 students
  • Ware: 8 students
  • Westhampton: 3 students, 1 staff
  • Williamsburg: 1 student
  • Worthington: 1 student

The school districts not listed have 0 cases or do not report to DESE.

The Massachusetts statewide school mask requirement was lifted on February 28. The following requests are positive COVID-19 cases reported every week for the previous 14 days.

  • March 3: 0.26% students, 0.49% staff
  • March 10: 0.15% students, 0.26% staff
  • March 17: 0.17% students, 0.30% staff
  • March 24: 0.22% students, 0.43% staff
  • March 31: 0.27% students, 0.57% staff
  • April 7: 0.30% students, 0.70% staff
  • April 14: 0.43% students, 0.97% staff
  • April 28: 0.69% students, 1.67% staff
  • May 5: 0.88% students, 1.88% staff
  • May 12: 1.45% students, 2.89% staff
  • May 19: 1.62% students, 2.92% staff
  • May 26: 1.10% students, 2.10% staff
  • June 2: 0.66% students, 1.39% staff