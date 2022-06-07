CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) releases the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported every Thursday.
As of Thursday, between May 26th through June 1st there are 6,106 students and 1,941 staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
School Districts in Western Massachusetts with COVID-19 Cases:
Berkshire County
- Clarksburg: 4 students, 1 staff
- Florida: 1 student
- North Adams: 11 students, 1 staff
- Richmond: 1 student, 1 staff
- Savoy: 1 student
Franklin County
- Conway: 4 students
- Deerfield: 3 students
- Greenfield: 9 students, 2 staff
- Shutesbury: 4 students
- Sunderland: 3 students
- Whately: 2 students
Hampden County
- Agawam: 3 students, 2 staff
- Brimfield: 1 student
- Chicopee: 48 students, 15 staff
- East Longmeadow: 18 students, 3 staff
- Holland: 2 students, 2 staff
- Holyoke: 30 students, 13 staff
- Longmeadow: 0
- Ludlow: 4 students, 1 staff
- Monson: 0
- Palmer: 4 students, 1 staff
- Springfield: 73 students, 55 staff
- Wales: 1 student
- West Springfield: 44 students, 15 staff
- Westfield: 15 students
Hampshire County
- Amherst: 11 students, 4 staff
- Belchertown: 56 students, 11 staff
- Easthampton: 15 students
- Granby: 8 students, 5 staff
- Hadley: 4 students
- Hatfield: 1 student
- Northampton: 28 students, 3 staff
- Pelham: 3 students
- Ware: 8 students
- Westhampton: 3 students, 1 staff
- Williamsburg: 1 student
- Worthington: 1 student
The school districts not listed have 0 cases or do not report to DESE.
The Massachusetts statewide school mask requirement was lifted on February 28. The following requests are positive COVID-19 cases reported every week for the previous 14 days.
- March 3: 0.26% students, 0.49% staff
- March 10: 0.15% students, 0.26% staff
- March 17: 0.17% students, 0.30% staff
- March 24: 0.22% students, 0.43% staff
- March 31: 0.27% students, 0.57% staff
- April 7: 0.30% students, 0.70% staff
- April 14: 0.43% students, 0.97% staff
- April 28: 0.69% students, 1.67% staff
- May 5: 0.88% students, 1.88% staff
- May 12: 1.45% students, 2.89% staff
- May 19: 1.62% students, 2.92% staff
- May 26: 1.10% students, 2.10% staff
- June 2: 0.66% students, 1.39% staff