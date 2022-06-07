CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) releases the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported every Thursday.

As of Thursday, between May 26th through June 1st there are 6,106 students and 1,941 staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

School Districts in Western Massachusetts with COVID-19 Cases:

Berkshire County

Clarksburg: 4 students, 1 staff

Florida: 1 student

North Adams: 11 students, 1 staff

Richmond: 1 student, 1 staff

Savoy: 1 student

Franklin County

Conway: 4 students

Deerfield: 3 students

Greenfield: 9 students, 2 staff

Shutesbury: 4 students

Sunderland: 3 students

Whately: 2 students

Hampden County

Agawam: 3 students, 2 staff

Brimfield: 1 student

Chicopee: 48 students, 15 staff

East Longmeadow: 18 students, 3 staff

Holland: 2 students, 2 staff

Holyoke: 30 students, 13 staff

Longmeadow: 0

Ludlow: 4 students, 1 staff

Monson: 0

Palmer: 4 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 73 students, 55 staff

Wales: 1 student

West Springfield: 44 students, 15 staff

Westfield: 15 students

Hampshire County

Amherst: 11 students, 4 staff

Belchertown: 56 students, 11 staff

Easthampton: 15 students

Granby: 8 students, 5 staff

Hadley: 4 students

Hatfield: 1 student

Northampton: 28 students, 3 staff

Pelham: 3 students

Ware: 8 students

Westhampton: 3 students, 1 staff

Williamsburg: 1 student

Worthington: 1 student

The school districts not listed have 0 cases or do not report to DESE.

The Massachusetts statewide school mask requirement was lifted on February 28. The following requests are positive COVID-19 cases reported every week for the previous 14 days.