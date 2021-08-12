Positive COVID-19 cases increasing since June in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For nearly two months now the percent positivity rate in Massachusetts has slowly been rising. 22News looks at those numbers and explains how it is calculated.

On August 10, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.91%, with 146 positive cases out of 8,103 molecular tests. The percent positivity rate has been increasing daily since June 26 with the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic at 0.31%, with 72 positive cases out of 13,281 molecular tests.

The last time Massachusetts was over 3% for a percent positive rate was in February of this year. The highest the percent positive rate has ever been in Massachusetts, once testing became more available to the public, was April 13, 2020 with 28.22%

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.91%

COVID-19 Molecular Test:

The percent positivity rate is calculated using molecular tests only. Percent positivity is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the total number of tests during the time period.

0-4 years: 5.31%

5-9 years: 6.12%

10-14 years: 5.96%

15-19 years: 20.30%

20-29 years: 18.25%

30-39 years: 14.19%

40-49 years: 5.79%

50-59 years: 11.59%

60-69 years: 7.20%

70-79 years: 3.03%

The DPH reports the positive tests by age group of Massachusetts residents weekly. The highest age group of all the positive tests conducted for the week of August 8 were ages 15-19 years, accounting for 20.30% of those positive tests. This is not the same as percent positivity.

The most common kind of molecular test is a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has a current COVID-19 infection.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

during the last two weeks (August 11)

0-4 years: 558

5-9 years: 689

10-14 years: 699

15-19 years: 781

20-29 years: 2,947

30-39 years: 2,216

40-49 years: 1,343

50-59 years: 1,221

60-69 years: 770

70-79 years: 438

80+ years: 228

Most local CVS, Walgreens, and health centers offer free COVID-19 testing. View the locations near you and make an appointment at mass.gov/GetTested.

The Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru testing is available at Holyoke Community College (Lot M), 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday & Thursday.

The Holyoke Mall is hosting a vaccine clinic during tax-free weekend. Mall visitors will have the opportunity to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for free on Saturday, August 14 from noon to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, August 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The second-dose will be available on September 5. The clinic will be located on the upper level across from Billy Beez.