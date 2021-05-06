Positive test rate down to 1.5 percent

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state’s vaccination campaign is poised for another step into new territory after Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced the state’s mass vaccination sites will soon offer walk-in shots.

With the number of residents immunized against the highly infectious virus steadily climbing, Baker announced that six out of seven mass vaccination sites will administer doses to anyone who wants one without an appointment starting next week.

About two-thirds of the state’s adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly half are fully vaccinated against the virus as of Wednesday, according to state data.

The Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 888 newly confirmed cases from 85,569 tests. Health officials tallied 13 more people who died with test-confirmed cases and one who died with a likely but unconfirmed case, pushing the state’s cumulative death toll to 17,658.

Several other measures of the virus’s reach continued to drop. DPH’s estimate of active cases fell from 22,248 on Tuesday to 21,300 on Wednesday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 stood at 485 on Wednesday, a drop of 31 from a day earlier, and the seven-day average positive test rate dwindled to 1.5 percent.