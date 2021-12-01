Positive test rate increasing in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for COVID-19 booster shots is on the rise as cases increase over growing concern of the new omicron variant.

New COVID cases are up more than 8.5 percent in Massachusetts in just the last week. Although more information is needed about the new variant, many are making an appointment to get that booster shot.

The demand for booster shots is growing. While appointments are still available, it may take weeks to schedule an appointment. As of Wednesday morning, the next available appointment on the state’s vaxfinder website was on December 10.

Massachusetts has more than 1,000 locations where people can get vaccinated as the state’s seven-day average of positive tests rose to 4.46% Tuesday, reaching a level last seen in January.

Massachusetts is leading the way in vaccinations, the Bay State ranked 1st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated.

As millions prepare to celebrate the holidays later this month, health officials say it’s still ok to gather but getting that booster shot will give you that extra layer of protection.