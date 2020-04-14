POSTPONED: Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield has been postponed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event was scheduled to take place Saturday, May 9, however, due to public health reasons, it has been postponed. The postponed has yet to be determined.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast has been a tradition in the city since 1986 when the City of Springfield celebrated the 350th anniversary of its founding on May 14, 1636. The breakfast usually includes pancakes of course, along with bacon and a variety of beverages to choose from.

“There will be a time when our community is healthy and ready to celebrate. That is when we will come together in the middle of Main Street for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast,” Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added “It is the prudent and right decision. Once we defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus, and we will, with the Spirit of Springfield, celebrate once again.”