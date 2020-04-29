Prepare for a slow, controlled re-opening once it happens, says Gov. Baker

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many non-essential businesses in the state will have to go an additional two weeks without any income.

On Tuesday, Governor Baker announced that businesses will be closed until May 18. The statewide shutdown has left many business owners in crisis. Some local restaurants have been able to convert to a strictly take-out and delivery model, but in general, the hospitality and retail industries haven’t been so lucky.

Many have been forced to shut their doors for good. Governor Baker said he’s not willing to open up the state in sections. Instead, a new advisory committtee is being formed that will develop a plan to re-open the state economy on May 18.

Governor Baker says it will be a slow and very controlled re-opening once it happens.



