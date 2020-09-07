Preparing your children for a safe return to school amid COVID-19

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – When the Labor Day holiday comes around school is usually around the corner too.

But this year will be different from the rest as students, like Agawam senior Ashley Hurley, navigate through the new normal of schooling during the pandemic.

“It’s not a regular senior year that I would want to have, but you know, I’m excited and I am just going to go with the flow and see what happens,” Hurley told 22News.

Hurley and other students in the Agawam Public School systems will begin transitioning into the hybrid learning model starting on September 14. The starting date was pushed back in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Hurley’s mother, who has two other children in the school system, said she is making sure her kids are ready to adjust to the new schedule and is making sure to have conversations with them about being safe when they return.

“I’m always, you know, ‘make sure you wear your mask,’ you know, ‘social distance, wash your hands’ or ‘use hand sanitizer,'” Kelly Hurley told 22News. “But the only concern I have really, is just in the hallways. What is that going to look like?”

Local health officials recommend that children returning to school are fully prepared with protective supplies including masks, sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.

For the full return to school plans for Agawam Public Schools, click here.