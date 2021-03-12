Sign up to be notified when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment at a mass vaccination location.

(Mass.gov) – Beginning Friday, the Commonwealth’s preregistration system will make it easier to request and schedule an appointment at one of the 7 mass vaccination locations. Eligible people can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at mass vaccination locations only. More locations will be added to the system in April.

Once you sign up for preregistration, you’ll receive weekly status updates. You can opt out at any time if you find an appointment elsewhere.

Due to constrained federal supply, it will take several weeks to be notified about available appointments at mass vaccination locations. Once an appointment is available, you’ll be contacted with the opportunity to book the appointment and have 24 hours to accept it.

Learn more about other vaccination locations.

Mass vaccination locations

Mass vaccination locations include:

Gillette Stadium

Fenway Park (moving to Hynes Convention Center March 27)

Reggie Lewis Center

Danvers DoubleTree Hotel

Natick Mall

Eastfield Mall, Springfield

Former Circuit City, Dartmouth

More locations will be added to the preregistration process in April.

How to preregister

To preregister beginning March 12 and be notified about available vaccine appointments at mass vaccination locations, you will need the following:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Contact information

Preferred method of communication like email, text, or phone call

Option to ask for help scheduling over the phone

Information about eligibility (living situations, medical conditions, occupations)

To help older people and others who are unable to use the form, family members, caregivers, or other companions can fill out the form on behalf of someone else. People who do not have internet access or someone to fill the form out for them can call 2-1-1 to preregister.

If you are not yet eligible and you sign up, your signup will be valid but you will not be offered appointments until you are eligible. There is no advantage to preregistering before you are eligible.

Massachusetts receives a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government each week. Due to high demand and very limited supply, there are a limited number of appointments available for eligible people. Please keep in mind that it could take several weeks or longer to be contacted with an opportunity to schedule your appointment.

What happens next

After you fill out the preregistration form, your information will be saved and you’ll receive a confirmation through your preferred method of communication (email, text message, or phone call).

Each week, you will receive a weekly status update to:

Confirm you are still on the list

Give you a chance to opt out if you have scheduled an appointment elsewhere

The opportunity to schedule appointments will be offered to eligible people on a rolling basis. If you are eligible, you will receive appointment notifications based on when you sign up and the availability in your area.

Once notified, you have 24 hours to schedule an appointment.

When an appointment is available for you, you will be contacted through your preferred method of communication.

If it’s text message or email, you’ll be sent a link to choose an appointment at one of the 7 mass vaccination locations.

If it’s a phone call, you’ll receive a call with information about how to schedule your appointment at one of the 7 mass vaccination locations.

You’ll have 24 hours to schedule an appointment. If the appointment is not accepted within 24 hours, you will go back onto the list to wait for another appointment.

Please note that the COVID-19 vaccines are free. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will never ask you for your bank account number, password, or other financial information.