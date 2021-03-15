President Biden directs states to make everyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1

(WWLP) – President Joe Biden is calling on all states to make everyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine By May 1st.

Massachusetts is currently in phase two of the Massachusetts vaccine rollout plan. Phase two: Individuals 65 and older, those with two or more medical conditions, residents or staff of low income and senior housing, and now Massachusetts educators are all eligible to sign up for vaccinations. Making a total of one million people eligible for the vaccine.

Because of vaccine supply constraints, state officials have said it could take several weeks for all eligible residents to get their appointments.

The Biden Administration announced they will order 100 million more doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, but Governor Baker said they are not expecting an increase in supplies for the rest of March.

There are still two more groups in phase 2 waiting to get the “ok” to start booking appointments. This includes restaurant, grocery, and public transit workers as well as residents with one certain medical condition.

Phase three, when the general public of Massachusetts is eligible, is slated for April.