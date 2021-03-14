President Biden directs states to make vaccine available to all by May 1

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden wants all states to make everyone eligible for the vaccine by May 1, 2021.

“The president’s objective is absolutely doable but it’s going to require a significant increase in available supply to be able to deliver that kind of volume of a reasonably short amount of time,” Massachusetts Governor, Charlie Baker said.

Currently, Massachusetts is in Phase 2 of the Massachusetts vaccine rollout plan. All Phase 1 priority groups are eligible. Phase 2 is for individuals 65 and older, those with two or more medical conditions, and residents or staff of low income and senior housing.

And now, 400,000 Massachusetts educators can sign up for vaccinations.

However, because of vaccine supply constraints, state officials have said it could take a month or longer for all eligible residents to get their appointments.

The Biden Administration announced they will order 100 million more doses of the J&J vaccine. But according to Governor Baker, Massachusetts is not expecting an increase in supplies for the rest of March.

Rick Deleon from Holyoke said he plans on getting the vaccine.

“I got four little ones at home, my wife. and I got to protect my family. I work all of these jobs, so its the best to do so I can protect myself, my family, and others too,” Deleon told 22News.

There are still two more groups in Phase 2 waiting to get the ‘OK’ to start booking appointments. Among them, restaurant and grocery workers. The general public of Massachusetts will have to wait for Phase 3 to be eligible, which is slated for April.