Progress made at Curative vaccination site inside the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After complaints were made about the Eastfield Mall vaccination site, it looks a little different Thursday than it did earlier this week.

People have been happy with the changes at the site, which is now giving shots to a lot more people after the state’s move to get companions of seniors vaccinated.

A week ago, people 75 and older were waiting outside in the snow and cold temperatures before they could get inside for an appointment. There were also reports of it being extremely crowded, with little room to social distance.

Curative said they’ve corrected these issues, and the site is running smoothly. Thursday people spoke highly of their experience.

Hermenia Grayson from Ludlow, got vaccinated as a caregiver, “It’s much better now. It’s a better day, it’s warmer, they are moving people more quickly in and out. You can stay in the mall so you don’t get have to get cold.”

People now go inside the mall to wait for their appointment rather than outside. There is an entrance to the left of the former Macy’s building with arrows following the site inside the mall.

Curative staff will greet patients and call them in when they’re ready to administer the shot. They continue to ask people to enter the mall no earlier than 15 minutes before their time slot.