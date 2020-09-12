Project Hope Pantry helping families affected by coronavirus pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An emergency food pantry that was established in Chicopee a year ago to assist furloughed federal workers, is helping families suffering from the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Every second Saturday and every fourth Wednesday, people come to the Project Hope Pantry on New Ludlow Road. There, volunteers help families in need filling their cars with donated food.

Conditions facing so many of our neighbors have worsened since Project Hope began its humanitarian work in 2019.

Pastor Brian Walker told 22News, “There are so many people in need, especially during the pandemic. We want to make sure that we’re able to provide all the necessities for community, for all.”

The food distributed by the Project Hope Pantry comes from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Rachel’s Table, where volunteers provide food to agencies that help alleviate hunger.