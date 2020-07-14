Project New Hope in Westfield helping heroes despite coronavirus pandemic

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 is forcing local outreach groups to change their tactics so one veteran serving organization is continuing to serve American heroes despite the pandemic.

Project New Hope is a Comprehensive Veterans Assistance Organization. In its 10th year, operations have gotten complicated.

Before COVID-19, New Hope was known for giving veterans new, enriching experiences now its all about direct care.

“Our main focus is retreats, but because of COVID-19 we had to cancel our retreats so we are now focusing on our other programs like our food pantry and baby pantry too,” Tom Lamica, Outreach Coordinator for Project New Hope of Western Massachusetts.

Project New Hope will serve any veteran and active duty military members. All you need is a valid military ID to access food and clothes. Veterans can come in twice a month with additional visits available for special circumstances.

The program even delivers services for those who can’t make it to the facility. The Food Pantry is located at 1029 North Road in Westfield. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m to Noon.