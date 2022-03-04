SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health Of New England is updating their visitor policy at each of its member hospitals.

The visitor policy changes are due to the recent decline in COVID-19 cases. The new policy states proof of vaccination for visitors is no longer required at their facilities:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford

Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs

The following visitor policy remains in place:

1 adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. For minors and neonates, two parents can visit per patient.

1 adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.

No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19

All visitors will be screened for temperature, required to wear a face mask, and maintain physical distance. Gathering in a public area is prohibited.