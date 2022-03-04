SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health Of New England is updating their visitor policy at each of its member hospitals.
The visitor policy changes are due to the recent decline in COVID-19 cases. The new policy states proof of vaccination for visitors is no longer required at their facilities:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford
- Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
- Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs
The following visitor policy remains in place:
- 1 adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. For minors and neonates, two parents can visit per patient.
- 1 adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.
- No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.
- Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19
All visitors will be screened for temperature, required to wear a face mask, and maintain physical distance. Gathering in a public area is prohibited.