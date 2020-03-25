Proposal would allow alcohol takeout, delivery at Massachusetts restaurants

Photo of full cup of beer. On photo there’s no people, only alcohol. This photo is example as using the horizontal orientation of an image, from that view it can be show more from image. Photo was taken from close-up. Colors on foreground are crisp and clear, but the bakcground is blurred. Associations with photo […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts restaurants may soon be able to offer beer and wine through takeout and delivery.

The Baker Administration is proposing a “municipal relief package” that aims to help businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. That legislation includes allowing restaurants to offer beer or wine in a sealed container with takeout meals.

One Springfield restaurant explained why this wouldn’t benefit them.

Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill owner Nadim Kashoush told 22News, “The package store they buy in bulk, they buy thirty-five cases at a time we buy like one at a time. So, we won’t get the discount they get. It’s not conducive to us. I don’t think it’s going to gain any traction.”

Kashoush told 22News they are hoping for financial relief in the form of grants from the city or state. They were forced to layoff more than half their staff since take-out only accounts for 20 percent of their business.