Protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 in the workplace

A volunteer washes hands with an antibacterial cleanser to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus outside a mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, April 23, 2020. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Before President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, we learned that his trusted advisor Hope Hicks came down with the coronavirus, showing the virus’ capability of spreading in a workplace setting.

As President Trump continues his recovery from COVID-19, so does Hicks. Trump tweeted that she tested positive, two hours before announcing that he and First Lady Melania contracted the virus.

“I don’t even know what to say man. It’s rough. I think it’s real now,” says Marlon Gayle of Springfield.

Gayle is diligent about following the health guidelines for COVID-19, and thinks more people need to do same.

“I’d like them to wear masks social distance, cough in the elbow, cough in the shirt. You know stuff like that,” he told 22News. “If everyone wore masks, left the bars, left the clubs, the beaches, things would be better.”

Hicks was photographed without a mask after Air Force One landed in Cleveland for the presidential debate. She then tested positive, two days after traveling with the President to Ohio and Minnesota.

Hope Hicks’ positive test result is serving as an important reminder on how to minimize the spread of the virus in the workplace.

The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer at work. Disinfecting and cleaning commonly touched surfaces is also important. And anyone who comes into contact with an infected person should self-isolate for 14 days.

Hicks also traveled last week with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and campaign aide Jason Miller. They all have tested negative.