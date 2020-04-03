New protocols in place at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to prevent spread of COVID-19

1  of  6
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home as well as several state agencies are currently working together to address the spread of COVID-19 at the facility.

As of Friday, there are 21 confirmed deaths, 15 testing positive for COVID-19.

New Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Administrator Val Liptak has been working with several agencies to focus on implementing immediate controls, staffing, and protocols to protect the health and safety of residents and staff.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, isolation and quarantine zones are being established to contain the virus outbreak in the home.

In addition, the National Guard is on site to support staffing needs and support clinical operations. Additional medical, nursing and infection control staff are on site as well.

Staff is implementing transfers for patients to hospitals when necessary. Protocols are also being established to maintain housekeeping and nutrition for staff and residents.

Crews from Holyoke Hospital and the Department of Public Health are also assisting during this time.

All staff are being tested and screened as soon as they arrive and multiple times throughout the day and are asked to leave work if they have high temperatures.

If you have a relative in the Soldiers’ Home that you would like to check on, there is a family hotline service available and you can access it by calling 413-552-4764.

Memorial for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents grows

