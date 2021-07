PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – There are now a total of 833 people associated with the cluster of coronavirus cases in Provincetown.



According to Town Manager Alex Morse, 501 cases are Massachusetts residents, 210 of which live in Provincetown, and the reminder are from out of state visitors.

Morse says seven hospitalizations have been reported to date associated with this cluster, 5 in Massachusetts and 2 out-of-state. No deaths have been reported.