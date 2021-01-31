Public Health Institute of Western MA to host COVID-19 vaccine webinar

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts will host a webinar on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The webinar will be on February 5, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. The online event will include information on how the vaccine was developed, the distribution process, and tips for talking about the vaccine.

The webinar will feature Baystate Health Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Haessler. The presentation will end with a Q&A session.

For more information, or to register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today