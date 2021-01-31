Public Health Institute of Western MA to host COVID-19 vaccine webinar

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts will host a webinar on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The webinar will be on February 5, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. The online event will include information on how the vaccine was developed, the distribution process, and tips for talking about the vaccine.

The webinar will feature Baystate Health Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Haessler. The presentation will end with a Q&A session.

