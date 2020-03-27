1  of  2
Breaking News
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southwick Baystate Health reports 109 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,066 tested
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

PVPC and MassDPH providing funds to local boards of health for COVID-19 programs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Several Boards of Health in communities across Hampden and Hampshire counties will be receiving a boost in funds to support COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) are partnering to distribute nearly $250,000 to help communities implement various safety measures, including:

  • Surveillance and case identification (including, but not limited to, public health epidemiological investigation activities such as contact follow-up);
  • Monitoring of travelers;
  • Data management related to COVID-19 and activities;
  • Isolation and quarantine (including, but not limited to, housing; wrap-around services; security; environmental control, clean-up and waste management; and behavioral health services);
  • Surge staffing, including costs to cover overtime and backfill for Town employees or contractors;
  • Risk communications support; and
  • Public health coordination with healthcare systems

An additional $250,000 is anticipated from the Department of Public Health in the near future to further support these local efforts by way of the Commission. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories