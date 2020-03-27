PVPC and MassDPH providing funds to local boards of health for COVID-19 programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Several Boards of Health in communities across Hampden and Hampshire counties will be receiving a boost in funds to support COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) are partnering to distribute nearly $250,000 to help communities implement various safety measures, including:

Surveillance and case identification (including, but not limited to, public health epidemiological investigation activities such as contact follow-up);

Monitoring of travelers;

Data management related to COVID-19 and activities;

Isolation and quarantine (including, but not limited to, housing; wrap-around services; security; environmental control, clean-up and waste management; and behavioral health services);

Surge staffing, including costs to cover overtime and backfill for Town employees or contractors;

Risk communications support; and

Public health coordination with healthcare systems

An additional $250,000 is anticipated from the Department of Public Health in the near future to further support these local efforts by way of the Commission.