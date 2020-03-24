PVTA urges public not to board if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Closings and Delays
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority continues to urge the public not to board any PVTA vehicle if experiencing a fever, cough or believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, PVTA will only board using the rear doors effective immediately unless you are a senior or have a disability. PVTA encourages all passengers to maintain social distancing in an attempt to protect drivers and other passengers.

PVTA will continue to provide transportation for essential trips.

