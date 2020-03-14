Breaking News
24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
Q&A: Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield suspends mass, other events due to coronavirus

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced that all masses and other activities are suspended due to the threat of coronavirus. 

Mark Dupont, spokesman for the diocese visited the 22News studios in Chicopee to better explain what this decision means for fellow worshipers.  

Prior to Friday’s announcement, the diocese was taking steps to protect worshipers. Among the answered questions include whether there will be changes to funerals during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Dupont explained that funerals will be held but only immediate family members would be allowed. He added that there will be no weddings as lent is still being observed. 

You can watch the full Q & A in the video clips provided. 

