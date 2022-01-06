Record COVID-19 cases now leading to record hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The rate of hospitalizations is far lower than what we saw before vaccines arrived, but because we’re seeing record numbers for cases, we’re also seeing a jolt in hospitalizations.

“If we ever need to go to stage four, it means converting some of our non-clinical areas into clinical spaces,” said Doctor Syed Hussain, the Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health Of New England. “That includes large conference rooms, it includes auditoriums and relying on assistance to get those staffed up.”

Doctor Hussain with Trinity Health of New England said this is a public health crisis for people seeking medical care, whether it’s for COVID-19 or otherwise. With more people being hospitalized, they’re prepared for the surge.

Doctor Artenstein with Baystate Health said with lower vaccination rates in our area, that means COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state even though we represent about five percent of the beds.”

He added when we look at where hospitals stand now compared to previously in this pandemic, it’s a dual edged sword. More infections means more hospitalizations, but it’s not necessarily as bad as in the past.

“We have less people that need to be in critical care. Less people on ventilators,” he said. “A lot less about half as many at Baystate health as we had back in January of 2021 and in April of 2020.”

Doctor Artenstein said what you can do to reduce the impact on hospitals is not go to the emergency room if you’re having minor symptoms, wear a mask, get vaccinated and if you’re eligible get the booster shot.