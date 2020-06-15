1  of  3
Red Cross launches virtual assistance to help families struggling with loss due to the coronavirus

Coronavirus Local Impact

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross of Massachusetts created a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families who are struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, families can use the link to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals, and support services. The hub will also connect people to other community resources provided by the Red Cross. The virtual team is made up of specially trained mental health, spiritual care, and health services volunteers. Those volunteers are doing the following:

  • Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support, and access to resources that may be available
  • Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners
  • Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills
  • Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues

“Losing a loved one due to COVID-19 is devastating,” said Holly Grant, Massachusetts Regional Chief Executive Officer. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”

All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free of charge. Those without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.

