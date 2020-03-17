Red Cross warning of “severe blood shortage” due to coronavirus; asking for donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is urging eligible blood donors to make a donation, as blood supplies are running low. The coronavirus outbreak has caused the cancellation of nearly 2,700 blood drives nationwide, which has caused supplies to plunge.

In response to the loss of blood drives, the Red Cross is adding appointment slots at their donation centers.

Blood donation is a safe process, and the Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure their donation centers are even safer for donors and staff. These include checking the temperature of donors and staff before they enter the center, increasing the spacing between donation beds, and conducting enhanced disinfection of equipment.

To set up an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, you can visit redcrossblood.org, or you can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.