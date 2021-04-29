Regional COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee will officially open a new regional COVID-19 vaccine site Thursday at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive.

The site is located on 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee and is in partnership with South Hadley, Granby, and Holyoke. It will be operated by each municipality, paramedics, and nurses as well as AIC’s nursing department and the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department.

According to Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, appointments to book a COVID-19 vaccine went live on the state’s scheduling website Wednesday. Appointments are required and will be available weekly going forward. The site hopes to administer 800 doses per day. Eligible residents are able to pre-register at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/chicopee.

The city was approved to host a regional site in cooperation with South Hadley and Granby on March 26th. After getting approved the state told organizers they would not be sent any doses until supply from the federal government increased. Then, last week, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said that he received a note from state officials indicating that the city had requested a delay in the opening of their site. He says no such delay was requested.

Doses were finally scheduled to arrive on Tuesday this week. Mayor Vieau will speak at the opening ceremony for the site at 10 a.m. The following people will join the mayor at the opening: