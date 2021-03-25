Religious groups are preparing for spring holiday season amid pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- This spring holiday season for religious groups will be an improvement from 2020.

“Because this time last year, nobody was in the church, we were all praying to god to bring us through,” said Father Tom Cokotis, Pastor of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Holyoke.

“Last year we couldn’t have any Community Seders and people basically celebrated Passover in their own homes,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.

On March 27th, the Jewish community begins the eight day festival of Passover. Palm Sunday and Easter comes next for Catholics.

In the Catholic calendar year, Palm Sunday is this coming Sunday and the following is Easter. Local parishes will have masses, but COVID-19 protocols remain in place to keep people safe.

Catholic and orthodox churches will be at 50 percent capacity for their Easter masses. And when it comes to home gatherings, local residents are looking forward to seeing more of their loved ones, many whom they know are vaccinated.

“On that Sunday, its fabulous to go out with friends, hopefully now we can do that this year, with some friends, but not everybody because of the pandemic,” said Kenneth Konstantinidis, Treasurer for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

With Passover kicking off this Saturday, Rabbi Kosofsky said they are doing “Seder kits to-go”, since they can’t hold their typically large, Community Seders. He says they’ve been a hit. Over 150 meals are being distributed to families who signed up.